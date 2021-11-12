Veterans from Liverpool are fighting to save their homes.

Veterans in Liverpool are fighting to keep their home open after it was threatened with closure.

Penta House in Toxteth opened on July 19 this year with the goal of providing a safe, supportive, and engaging service and environment for its veteran residents.

Bloom Housing has been bearing all of the costs of relocating tenants to date, with no help from the local or federal governments in the form of housing benefits.

Under Universal Credit and other benefit claims, residents receive basic personal allowances.

None of this includes housing, according to Penta House, which says that Liverpool City Council’s housing department has been rejecting housing assistance applications.

Because of the number of persons who would be living in the house, the council’s Benefits Service had already warned Bloom Housing that Penta House was not suitable for accommodating veterans.

The authority also told Bloom that benefits support would most certainly be denied, but Bloom went forward with the preparations and began to house ex-military members at Penta House, according to the authority.

The residents were denied Housing Benefit, but they have now appealed the council’s decision.

“We have gotten our HMO license authorized for 24 persons to reside at Penta,” Paul Salmon, the project lead for Penta House veterans, stated.

“So I’m not sure why the city council thinks it’s not safe for veterans to live here.

“We contacted Liverpool Council when we first opened to see if we could gain their support and help; we’ve contacted them multiple times and have yet to receive a visit from them to assess the facility.”

He said, ” “Lord Mayor Mary Rasmussen officially opened Penta House on July 19th. This was a great boost for us, because it demonstrated that we had the support of a local authority “..

The institution has also reached out to Kim Johnson, a local MP, who has provided help in response to their concerns.

“In light of the appeal, the council’s Benefits Service has requested information and evidence from Bloom Social Housing and the residents at Penta House to prove that the decision to withhold Specified / Exempt Accommodation status is valid,” a spokeswoman for Liverpool City Council stated.

