Veterans Day is commemorated in today’s Google Doodle.

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, is commemorated in the Google Doodle for today, November 11. In the Commonwealth of Nations, it is also known as Remembrance Day.

The yearly holiday recognizes all those who have served in the military and remembers the conclusion of World War I, which was formally declared on November 11, 1918.

Because Veterans Day is a federal holiday, most government offices will be closed on that day, and some private businesses may also be closed.

On November 9, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation honoring veterans’ service, devotion, and valor, saying, “On Veterans Day, we commemorate their service, dedication, and valor, and are forever grateful for their sacrifice.”

“Through appropriate rituals and private prayers, I encourage all Americans to remember the valor, courage, and sacrifice of our veterans,” Biden said.

Veterans Day is in the year 2021.

According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, the centenary celebration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is the focus of this year’s Veterans Day.

The army first dedicated the tomb, which is located in Virginia’s Arlington National Cemetery, on November 11, 1921, on Armistice Day, with the burial of an unknown World War I service member.

Other unknown warriors have been buried at the tomb throughout the last century, and the location has become “a people’s memorial that stimulates thought on service, valor, sacrifice, and sadness,” according to the department.

Veterans Day: A Brief History

Former President Woodrow Wilson declared November 11th to be the inaugural Armistice Day in 1919.

“To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has liberated us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations,” he said in his proclamation.

Congress declared November 11 a legal holiday in 1938. Following demand from veterans service organizations, the word “Armistice” was substituted with “Veterans” in 1954, and Veterans Day became a day to honor all American war veterans.

The Uniforms Holiday Bill, signed in 1968, guaranteed government employees three-day weekends. This is a condensed version of the information.