Veterans Day 2021: Redeem 15 Discounts And Freebies

Veterans Day is approaching, and many restaurants and other companies are honoring the United States Armed Forces by offering discounts and freebies to qualified veterans, active-duty troops, and their families.

Here’s how to get 15 freebies and discounts on Veterans Day 2021:

Veterans, active-duty military, reserves, National Guard, and their spouses can get a 25% discount on their whole purchase at Bed Bath & Beyond. The offer is valid till November 13th.

With a military ID, Buffalo Wild Wings will give veterans and active-duty military members 10 free boneless wings and a side of fries on Thursday.

On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military members will receive a complimentary meal and drink when they dine in at California Pizza Kitchen. To take advantage of this deal, you must have a military ID.

Veterans, active-duty military, and their families will receive a 20% discount at participating Dollar General locations on Veterans Day. The offer is valid till November 14th.

On Nov. 11, participating Famous Dave’s shops will give veterans and military people a free Georgia chopped pork sandwich and one side. To enjoy the complimentary food, you must show proof of identification.

On Veterans Day, Hy-Vee will give a 15% discount on groceries whether purchased online or in stores. On Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., the business will host a complimentary dine-in breakfast for veterans and active military members.

Veterans, active duty, and retired military members, as well as their families, receive a 10% discount on select Microsoft products and services.

On Nov. 11, all veterans at participating Perkins restaurants will receive a complimentary Magnificent 7 platter consisting of two eggs, two slices of bacon, and three pancakes.

Red Robin Royalty members who sign up before Nov. 1 who are veterans or active-duty military will receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries for dine-in or takeout through Nov. 14.

Veterans and active-duty service members can receive free haircuts at participating Sports Clips shops.

On Thursday, Taco John’s will offer veterans a small beef taco combo at participating locations.

Active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families will receive a 10% discount at Target until November 13th.

Veterans and active-duty military will be given supper vouchers in the parking lots of Texas Roadhouse on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who qualify will have until May 30, 2022 to use their vouchers.

Walgreens will give you a 20% discount