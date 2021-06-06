Veterans assemble in Normandy to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day and the dedication of a memorial.

Over 100 Normandy veterans gathered to witness the dedication of a memorial dedicated to those who took part in the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The names of the 22,442 British soldiers and women who perished during the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy in the summer of 1944 are listed on the British Normandy Memorial.

The structure was designed by British architect Liam O’Connor and built in Ver-sur-Mer, France, with its opening livestreamed to those who were unable to attend owing to Covid-19 limitations.

On the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings, veterans and their family gathered at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to witness the event live on a giant screen.

At 11 a.m., the Last Post was sounded, followed by a two-minute silence.

Meanwhile, bagpipes played in the background as wreaths were put in front of the D-Day wall at the memorial in France.

The Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force flew overhead in formation to commemorate the memorial’s unveiling.

“So many soldiers pushed diligently for the British Normandy Memorial, and I am thrilled to inaugurate their memorial today and witness their dream come to fruition,” said Lord Llewellyn, British Ambassador to France.

“There is a personal narrative behind each of the 22,442 names inscribed on the stone – a father, a son, a brother, a daughter, an uncle, a grandfather, or a great grandfather.

“The memorial will serve as a lasting reminder of those who gave their lives, the debt we owe them, and the significance of teaching the next generation about the events of 77 years ago in Normandy.”

The memorial, which cost about £30 million to build and was funded by the UK government and private donors, is located on a hilltop overlooking Gold Beach, one of three beaches where British soldiers landed on June 6, 1944, to begin the liberation of Western Europe.

The Prince of Wales, patron of the Normandy Memorial Trust, expressed his delight at the opening, saying he had always wanted to visit France. (This is a brief piece.)