Vernon Kay Expresses Jealousy Over Scenic Isle of Bute

Vernon Kay recently revealed his envy of a listener who resides on the picturesque Isle of Bute, a destination the BBC Radio 2 presenter found stunning during his 2024 visit. Kay, 51, traveled to the Scottish island to host his radio show live from Rothesay, and took part in the Bute Highland Games, where he attempted the challenging caber toss.

While discussing a listener’s plan to watch wildlife in their garden during his January 23 broadcast, Kay expressed his admiration for the island’s natural beauty. “We as a team are very jealous,” Kay said. “When we went there that was the one thing that struck us, like a big wet kipper in the face—it is beautiful, absolutely stunning, what a great place to live.”

The Isle of Bute, home to about 6,000 people, is renowned for its Victorian charm, scenic beaches, and walking trails. Rothesay Castle, dating back to the 13th century, is one of its key attractions, standing as a testament to the island’s rich history.

Seals, Squirrels, and Scenic Routes

Bute is also known for its diverse wildlife, including Scotland’s ‘big five’: red squirrels, otters, red deer, harbour seals, and golden eagles. The island’s Scalpsie Bay is a popular spot for seal watching, with visitors often seeing up to 100 seals basking on the rocks, depending on the tide. Kay himself commented on the island’s impressive wildlife and serene environment, adding that he was struck by how much it stood out during his visit.

Beyond the island, Kay also praised Scotland’s North Coast 500, a coastal route known for its spectacular views of beaches, mountains, and villages. The route stretches over 500 miles, providing travelers with a quintessential Scottish road trip. Kay’s appreciation for Scotland’s natural beauty has also extended to the “divine beaches” he explored while vacationing with his wife, Tess Daly.

The Isle of Bute is easily accessible by a short train ride from Glasgow, followed by a 35-minute ferry ride to Rothesay. Despite its relatively small size, the island offers an abundance of outdoor activities and an unspoiled natural landscape, making it a sought-after destination for those looking to escape city life.