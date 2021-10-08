Vermont removes the bald eagle from the endangered species list and seeks to add the bumblebee to the list.

After 13 years as the only state in the US without a breeding pair of bald eagles, Vermont is removing the bald eagle from its endangered species list, marking a significant milestone.

The addition of the American bumblebee, some plant species, and smaller birds to the endangered species list is being recommended by the Vermont Endangered Species Committee.

Last year, researchers identified 54 young eagles in the state, with more than 75 in a recovery area that stretches into New Hampshire and New York.

“They’re incredible-looking birds. They’re massive, to begin with, and they’re simply a striking predator “Margaret Fowle, a conservation biologist with Vermont Audubon who has spent nearly 20 years working on eagle initiatives in the state, agreed. “It’s kind of awe-inspiring for me every time I see them.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: According to Mark Scott, the director of wildlife for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, removing the eagles from the state list was the conclusion of decades of work at the state, regional, and national levels that benefited a variety of other bird and animal species.

“Great things can happen when people care about something and we all get together to work on it,” Scott remarked on Thursday.

Beginning in the 1940s, habitat degradation and the usage of the pesticide DDT lowered the population of bald eagles in North America. Bald eagles, which had been designated as the national symbol in the 1700s, were practically extinct by the early 1960s.

In 1972, DDT was outlawed. The bald eagle was added to the federal endangered species list in 1978.

The federal list, which is handled by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, is separate from Vermont’s list of threatened and endangered species. In 2007, the bald eagle was removed from the federal endangered species list.

According to Fowle, Vermont was not included in the original bald eagle reintroduction plans in the 1970s and 1980s. People expected the eagles to return to Vermont organically because they were in neighboring states.

“From what I’ve learned, they’re a little sluggish to pioneer new regions,” she explained, “so they tend to saturate an area before spreading into new areas.”

