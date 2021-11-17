Vermont Has a Chance to Elect the State’s First Congresswoman Now That Patrick Leahy Is Retiring.

Since Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy revealed on Monday that he will step down at the end of his current term, speculation has centered on who will succeed him, and whether or not that individual will be able to make history for the state.

Vermont is one of seven states with only three representatives in Congress: one House Representative and two Senators. It is also the only state in which no woman has ever been elected to any of those three positions.

In 2006, Bernie Sanders succeeded Jim Jeffords as a Senator, and Peter Welch was elected to the lone House seat in Vermont.

According to The Associated Press, Welch, 74, is expected to be a favorite if he runs for the seat Leahy is vacating.

Welch stated Tuesday that he will reveal his future plans “in the coming days,” referring to the fact that Leahy’s seat will be filled in the 2022 election.

Experts have identified Vermont State Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, state Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, all Democrats, as possible contenders to fill Vermont’s historic female vacuum.

Ram Hinsdale, Welch’s campaign manager, said Tuesday that if Welch runs for Senate, she is considering running for Vermont’s lone House seat.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics, the position gives an opportunity for Vermont to elect a woman.

“Having some diversity in Vermont’s representation in Washington would be a wonderful thing to mirror some of the diversity in the state,” she said. “It’s a loss for the state of Vermont that Vermont has never had a woman’s voice representing it in Washington, D.C., with that kind of life experience, with that kind of awareness of another dimension to policy concerns.” Gray is a congressional researcher and a retired political science professor at the University of Vermont. Gray, a longtime Burlington attorney who has been lieutenant governor since January, doesn’t have much political experience, according to Nelson.

“If he decides not to run, it would be a shock to Vermonters,” she said of Welch.

Nelson pointed out that if Welch runs for Leahy’s Senate seat, he will be 74 years old, not much younger than Leahy. This is a condensed version of the information.