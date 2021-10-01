Venezuela switches to a new currency as inflation soars and the black market price of the dollar rises.

Venezuela’s currency was changed to one with six fewer zeros on Friday as inflation soared, and the black market price of US dollars increased as well.

On the illicit market, the dollar rose by over 500,000 Venezuelan bolivars to 5,200,000 bolivars per dollar in the previous denomination and 5.2 bolivars per dollar in the government’s new currency. The official exchange rate is 4,181,781.84 bolivars, however most firms base their prices on the black market dollar value.

The largest denomination prior to the adjustment in the exchange rate was a 1 million bolivar bill, which was worth a little less than a quarter as of Thursday. The largest bill in the new currency is currently 100 bolivars, or around $25. However, inflation is set to damage Venezuela’s currency once more.

In the capital, where consumers’ expectations that prices would continue to rise were realized, the new bills were nowhere to be found.

“I went to the grocery today and everything was marked in dollars,” said Lourdes Pórtelo, an office worker in a shopping area on Caracas’ east side. “In the end, I was unable to purchase anything since I lacked sufficient funds.”

The bolivar’s million-to-one conversion is meant to simplify both cash transactions and accounting calculations in bolivars, which today require juggling nearly limitless strings of zeros.

“The most essential and fundamental reason is that payment systems have already crumbled because the quantity of digits makes payment systems and math almost unmanageable,” said Jose Guerra, an economics professor at Venezuela’s Central University. “These debit card payment processing systems, or a company accounting system… are not designed for hyperinflation, but rather for a normal economy.”

A two-liter bottle of Coke could cost more than 8 million bolivars under the old system, and many of those bills were rare, forcing customers to pay with a thick bundle of paper.

Customers could withdraw a limit of 20 million bolivars in cash per day from banks, or less if the branch was short on cash.

As a result, people have come to rely on the United States dollar and digital payment systems like Zelle.