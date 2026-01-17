Vehicle Fire Causes Severe M25 Traffic Disruption in Kent

A dramatic car fire on a recovery truck brought traffic to a halt on the M25 in Kent on Friday, January 16, 2026. The blaze, which occurred between Junctions 5 (Chipstead) and 6 (Godstone), caused major congestion and delayed motorists for nearly an hour as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Vehicle Blaze Stops Traffic for Nearly an Hour

The fire, which ignited at 12:37 PM on a vehicle being transported on the back of a recovery truck near Brasted, Sevenoaks, forced National Highways to shut down both directions of the motorway for about 50 minutes. The Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) quickly responded with two fire engines, extinguishing the flames with hose reel jets. Thankfully, no injuries were reported despite the dramatic scene and thick smoke.

The impact on traffic was immediate. On the clockwise side of the motorway, drivers faced three miles of queues and delays of up to 50 minutes. In contrast, the anti-clockwise lanes had less congestion, though delays still stretched to half an hour. Traffic was stopped around 12:30 PM, with all lanes reopened by 1:20 PM, but residual delays lingered for some time.

Travel monitoring service Inrix reported the extent of the chaos: “Long delays cleared, earlier vehicle fire on M25 clockwise from J5 M26/A21 (Sevenoaks) to Clacket Lane Services,” adding that the road was shut from 12:30 PM to 1:20 PM. Even after the fire was extinguished and the wreckage cleared, it took a while for normal travel conditions to resume.

National Highways provided regular updates through social media and real-time traffic maps, helping drivers make informed decisions about alternative routes. Although the M25 is notorious for heavy traffic, this incident highlighted how quickly disruptions can escalate on one of the UK’s busiest roads.

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the swift action by emergency services was critical in preventing further escalation. The fire served as a reminder for drivers to stay vigilant and prepared for unexpected events, especially on busy motorways like the M25.

By late afternoon, the situation had returned to normal, but the day’s drama was sure to remain fresh in the minds of those caught up in the traffic. As always, incidents like these underscore the vulnerability of major roadways to unforeseen disruptions, no matter how well-maintained the infrastructure may be.