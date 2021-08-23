Vegan Protester Smears Menstrual Blood On Her Body Before Storming Into Louis Vuitton Store

A vegan activist went to a luxury retail store in Australia wearing only her underwear and smeared period blood all over her body, humiliating consumers for buying animal-made products.

Tash Peterson, a 27-year-old animal rights activist who has staged several public protests against supermarkets and restaurants, went to a Louis Vuitton store in Perth on Saturday with a sign that read, “I would rather be naked than wear someone else’s skin.” She walked throughout the store topless and drenched in her own blood.

“Who was it that killed you for your leather purse, down jacket, and woolen sweater?” As she entered the store, Peterson remarked. Her social media account included a video of the incident.

She walked around the store, attempting to humiliate customers for purchasing animal goods from a fashion label she alleges is responsible for animal death.

“When you buy animal skin, wool, fur, feathers, or scales, you are supporting some of the world’s most heinous animal maltreatment. As security attempted to escor her out of the fancy boutique, she chanted, “You are contributing to an animal holocaust.”

The video below includes graphic material. It is recommended that viewers exercise caution.

Her sign was damaged later when a male employee attempted to take it from her, but she continued to stroll throughout the store.

“You are an animal abuser if you are not vegan. She said that Louis Vuitton was responsible for the deaths of cows, sheep, goats, foxes, minks, ducks, and geese.

“Louis Vuitton has blood on its hands, and if you’re not vegan, so do you,” she continued.

Employees at the store were able to successfully escort her out of the store and prevent her accomplice from continuing to film.

As he escorted her out, one male employee replied, “Louis Vuitton is a beautiful brand, thank you.”

Peterson, who was transported to Melbourne after being denied entry into her hometown of Western Australia, is now in Perth, where she is facing court for disorderly behavior.

She was barred from all pubs in Washington in June due to unruly behavior, including ambushing diners and eateries to protest.