Vauxhall provides an update on the Ellesmere Port decision.

The future of Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port plant is expected to be decided in a tomorrow statement.

Following months of speculation and uncertainty, multinational automaker Stellantis is set to announce on Tuesday whether the North West plant will remain operating.

Around 800 people work on-site, with thousands more working in the supply chain.

According to Business Live, the corporation could unveil plans to develop a new electric van at the factory, which would safeguard the site’s near future.

According to Automotive News Europe, ministers have finally decided to offer support for the troubled facility following months of negotiations with the government.

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the company’s Wirral peninsula headquarters in Cheshire.

It comes after Nissan revealed last week that it will construct a new electric model in Sunderland, resulting in the creation of almost 1,600 jobs.

PSA, Vauxhall’s French parent firm, combined with Fiat Chrysler earlier this year to become Stellantis, a new automotive giant.

Following that merger, it was announced that the North West plant’s existence was in jeopardy, owing to the impending ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles.

Governments can “create scenarios that ruin the economic model,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said during a press conference.

The domestic supply of electric car batteries, according to a senior executive at Stellantis last week, is a “critical component” in the factory’s existence.

Stellantis has been reached out to for a response.