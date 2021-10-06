Vasectomies should be required at the age of 40, according to a Democratic Pennsylvania State Representative.

A Democrat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives introduced legislation that would mandate men to get vasectomies at the age of 40 or after the birth of their third child.

Rep. Chris Rabb, who represents northwest Philadelphia, drafted the bill in reaction to bills restricting abortion access across the country. Over the weekend, he posted the law in the hopes of sparking a discussion about the restrictive legislation.

I’m going to introduce a bill, inspired by @RepKellyCassidy, that mandates all inseminators to have #vasectomies within 6 weeks of having their third child, or by their 40th birthday, whichever comes first.

Furthermore, #ReproductiveJustice #ReproductiveRights #AbortionIsHealthcare

October 2, 2021 — Rep. Chris Rabb (@RepRabb)

Rabb told WHP-TV in Harrisburg, “I believed it was necessary as a man to speak up for reproductive rights.” “There are a slew of bills and rules that govern and restrict women’s and girls’ bodily autonomy, but not so much for men.”

Rabb believes it is appropriate to push the envelope in order to get people talking, therefore he suggested legislation that would require males to have a vasectomy within six weeks after reaching 40 or after having their third child.

According to Rabb, the suggestion is satire and is only meant to start a dialogue.

“It’s levity on a very serious issue,” he said, “but the bottom line is re, and then describing what it would feel like if males were regulated.”

Rabb’s bill would further expand the term of wrongful conception to include someone who has “demonstrated disregard in preventing conception during intercourse.”

For unwanted pregnancies, legal action could be taken against men, who are referred to as “inseminators” in the memo.

“There should be legislation to address the culpability of males who impregnate them as long as state legislators continue to restrict the reproductive rights of cis women, trans men, and non-binary people,” Rabb said in a statement. “It is my genuine hope that by submitting this bill, my colleagues in the General Assembly would take into account the egregiously gendered double standard when it comes to restricting reproductive health care for women.”

Vasectomies and abortions are not the same, according to Republicans who talked with the TV channel, thus Rabb’s message is unlikely to generate favorable dialogue.

