Vanessa Feltz is ‘appalled’ by Alison Hammond of This Morning.

Today, Alison Hammond was slammed for a question she asked on This Morning.

The 46-year-old broadcaster was joined by Dermot O’Leary on Friday’s edition of ITV’s main daytime show.

Gyles Brandreth and Vanessa Feltz joined them for a segment on today’s episode to talk about the new Covid pill.

The novel coronavirus treatment can be used at home, and the government’s drug authority approved it this week.

Dr. Phillipa Kaye was being questioned by the panel about the new medicine, and Alison inquired as to whether it lessens the importance of vaccination.

“Obviously, I’m clueless about all of this,” she replied, “but does this pill mean you don’t have to take the vaccine or do you still have to?”

Dr. Phillipa, on the other hand, was up front about how the new treatment had no bearing on vaccine recommendations.

“You must still take the vaccine,” she stated emphatically. It is quite significant.

“The Covid vaccine is the best thing you can do for your health when it comes to Coronavirus.”

“There will be a large trial on the usage of this drug in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people coming out soon.”

“But we do know that in extremely immunosuppressed people, the vaccine may not perform as effectively as we would like it to, so having something extra in our armoury is excellent,” Dr. Kaye continued.

Dermot O’Leary quipped that Dr. Kaye’s measured reaction to the question was significantly different from Vanessa Feltz’s when the show returned to the studio.

“I love that you responded,” he joked, “but Vanessa’s shocked expression also answered the question.”

Vanessa gave Alison another astonished glance before launching into a vehement defense of her question.

“I’m asking the questions because I don’t know,” she explained.

“I’m thinking because it’s a new pill, it’s a super-drug, does it mean you don’t have to get the vaccine?” “It’s simply a question,” she says.