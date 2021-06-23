Vandals attack a clean burial, leaving a family devastated.

A Southport family has been furious after their “immaculate” family grave was vandalized over the weekend.

The tomb, which honors four members of the Grainger family and one from the Webb family, has been desecrated after vandals threw stones, tore up a birthday card, and destroyed sentimental decorations over the weekend.

Jackie Grainger, Red Rum’s head lad, is among the family members commemorated on the headstone.

Lyndsey Webb, 39, pays her respects to her father, grandfather Jackie, two grandmothers, and aunt on a monthly basis.

According to the ECHO, the full-time caregiver said: “My sister and one of her children went down on Saturday to make sure the burial was tidy and that none of the flowers needed to be replaced.

“Everyone says it’s the kids, and there are a lot of kids around. Some people have reported that their graves have been vandalized as well, but we keep ours in perfect condition. My father was an Evertonian, so we keep up with the blue flowers.

“I believe it is because it sticks out; not many people keep their tombs up to date or decorate them lavishly.”

The mother of two described her grief as “raw” after her father died two years ago at the age of 59. Her father was buried at the grave after being embraced at her mother’s side, and he was the only person with the surname Webb remembered there.

“It’s simply upsetting,” she continued. My father died barely two years ago, so we’ve only recently had the grave up and running for him, as well as a place for us to visit him. It’s still a little nascent.”

Anyone with information on the crime should call 101, which is the non-emergency hotline for police.