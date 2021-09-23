Vandalism has temporarily distanced the school district, and fights have made in-person classes difficult.

For the first time since the outbreak began, a Connecticut high school has resumed in-person courses, but is already sending pupils home for temporary remote learning due to poor behavior.

New Britain High School is “hitting the refresh button” and will restart the school year, according to Principal Damon Pearce, who wrote a letter to students and families on Tuesday. The school was having problems with out-of-control vandalism and fights, according to Hartford Mayor Erin Stewart.

With a Facebook post, Stewart, a Republican, wrote, “I’m unhappy in this decision; it’s not fair to the majority of students who act properly and want to be in school to learn.”

The mayor went on to say that kids who cause conduct problems should be held accountable, and he offered the New Britain police department’s aid.

Pearce initially stated that remote instruction would be available until the end of the week, but the district later informed parents that children will be welcome back for a half-day on Thursday.

Many districts have reported concerns with conduct as students return to school following a year and a half of learning disruptions caused by the pandemic, including vandalism prompted by a viral TikTok challenge.

Vilmaris Diaz claimed her daughter, a junior in high school, was taken aback by the switch. Diaz said her daughter prefers in-person learning and that the move has left many families rushing to reorganize their schedules, including hers.

“I’m guessing the behavior we’re dealing with is slightly worse than in the past because to the pandemic and the kids’ adaptations, but I don’t think it was a reason for us to try to go remote for three days,” Diaz said.

Kids have had to acclimate to being at a school with over 2,000 students since the school year began two weeks ago, according to Pearce. Because of the coronavirus, many students did not attend school last year. Those that did went to a school with fewer than 500 students for the majority of the year.

According to school administrators, the issues affect 50 to 60 children. Officials were taking advantage of Wednesday’s remote day to make measures to better engage the pupils, some of whom had previously been disengaged. This is a condensed version of the information.