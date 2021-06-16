Vandal makes a ‘correction.’ After a council blunder, a road sign was installed in Formby.

After detecting a municipal error, an angry Formby resident took a marking pen to a new street sign.

The vandal “fixed” the brand new College Avenue sign by crossing out the numbers and left a note for passers-by.

“The marker pen numbers are correct!” they wrote. (Unfortunately, the local government is incapable of doing so!!)”

The issue was that the sign sent visitors in the wrong direction for some of the residences on College Avenue, with an arrow indicating that numbers five and six were in the wrong direction.

The numbers on the sign have been crossed out and replaced with the correct ones by the vandal.

At least one of the unidentified vandal’s neighbors agreed, saying, “We needed a new sign.” The old one was outdated and covered in graffiti.

“Now we have a new one, and it’s incorrect. And there’s graffiti on that, too, but it’s a little more helpful than the previous batch. Sefton Council has failed miserably here.”

“We are aware of the inaccurate signage on College Avenue, Formby, and our localities team will be in touch with the resident to fix the error,” a council spokeswoman said.