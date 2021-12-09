Vance Fundora’s Journey from 9-year-old entrepreneur to multi-millionaire in 24 years.

Serial entrepreneur, best-selling author, philanthropist, and social media influencer, Vance Fundora epitomizes modern-day success. He is the founder and CEO of The Fundora Group, which is a conglomerate with subsidiaries in a range of businesses.

The CEO’s core objective is embodied by the Fundora Group: to give support that fosters new levels of personal and business development while also adding value and profitability to a portfolio of creative businesses.

Over the years, Fundora has gathered thousands of followers on social media and actively travels the world engaging with like-minded people. Vance is the best-selling author of Keeping Up: A Guide to Building & Growing an Online Presence, in addition to being one of today’s most promising entrepreneurs. In July 2020, just 24 hours after its publication, his debut book became a global bestseller on Amazon. The book serves as a guide for aspiring entrepreneurs and established businesses looking to move into the digital realm.

“It is no longer debatable, but rather a fact that if any business or organization wants to prosper, let alone survive in the future, it is absolutely critical to adapt, establish, grow, and cultivate an online presence,” the CEO stated. Vance Fundora has been able to partner with major businesses such as H&M and Papa Johns as a result of his winning methods.

In 2016, he began learning how to use social media to not only reach out to the masses, but also to assist other business owners in dominating their industries through innovative marketing techniques. Vance was able to build an exclusive network of clients, friends, and strategic partners all over the world as a result of his marketing business, which led to further chances in e-commerce, real estate, cryptocurrency, sports, and entertainment. The 24-year-success old’s in a single endeavor led to the formation of an eight-figure empire.

But this multimillionaire CEO had never considered starting his own company, let alone one in the past. "I recall wanting McDonalds after school but my mum would always say no unless I had some 'McDonalds money,' which of course I didn't," he revealed. I recognized right away that people with money made the decisions. As a result, I worked every legal job I could find as a kid, including mowing lawns, working in fast food, and selling sneakers. I didn't want to be an entrepreneur; I just wanted to be in charge." Without a doubt, his previous roles, no matter how minor, have left an impression on him.