Valeria Smith has been sentenced to five years in prison for assisting her father in the cover-up of his wife’s murder.

Valeria Smith, a 31-year-old Baltimore woman, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting her father in lying about how her stepmother died after he stabbed her and then pressured Valeria to join him in a series of lies.

Smith was sentenced to prison over three years ago after entering a guilty plea. According to The Baltimore Sun, she was sentenced to five years out of a maximum ten years for the counts she faced.

Valeria Smith was in the car with her father Keith and stepmother Jacquelyn Smith when her father stabbed Jacquelyn to death in December 2018. Last week, Keith Smith was found guilty of the crime.

Through a succession of lies to police and the media, he allegedly told his daughter to follow his lead, claiming his wife was murdered by panhandlers who approached the car when it was stopped and asked for money.

He claimed Jacquelyn gave $10 to a couple of panhandlers who appeared to be expecting a child, and that they then took her collar and wallet and brutally stabbed her.

Valeria Smith testified at her father’s trial that her stepmother was sleeping in the passenger seat when her father stabbed her. She also claimed that she left her stepmother’s pocketbook in a park while obeying her father’s instructions.

Over the next few months, investigators became skeptical as Keith and Valeria Smith’s details changed, and officers watched security video along the route they took that night and didn’t observe the Smiths’ car or the supposed panhandlers who carried out the attack.

As police prepared to charge them in the homicide, the couple attempted to flee to Mexico, but they were apprehended in Texas in September 2019. Valeria entered a guilty plea, and her father’s trial was completed just last week. He was found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on February 28. He faces a life sentence if convicted.

Smith and his daughter gave heartbreaking interviews about their account of his wife’s murder, which gained national attention. Oprah Winfrey, who used to work as a newscaster in Baltimore, said on Twitter that the horrific instance made her reconsider giving money to panhandlers.

