Vaccines Saved Hundreds Of Thousands Of Lives In The United States, According To A Report

Covid-19 vaccinations have saved hundreds of thousands of lives and spared over a million hospitalizations in the United States, according to a new analysis from Yale University and the Commonwealth Fund. It compared current case, hospitalization, and mortality patterns to a simulated trajectory of what would have happened if the US population had not been vaccinated at all. According to CNN, in that scenario, the United States would have seen an additional 279,000 deaths, or 46 percent more than the actual number of deaths. There would have been an additional 1.25 million hospitalizations.

The research also looked at what would have happened if the immunization campaign had been carried out half as quickly. A total of 121,000 people would have died and another 450,000 would have been hospitalized as a result of this. The model took into account a number of characteristics, including the transmissibility of novel coronavirus variants, vaccine efficacy, increased risk with age, and daily contacts. The Alpha version of Covid-19, which was initially found in the United Kingdom, would have caused the great majority of deaths in these two scenarios.

Without immunization, that variation would have exploded in the spring, leading in approximately 4,500 daily deaths, significantly higher than the January peak of 3,400. Last Thursday, White House Covid-19 response director Jeff Zients called the study’s findings “a stark reminder about what’s at stake in our vaccination efforts.” Last week, White House officials stated that unvaccinated people account for nearly all Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths, and that cases are expected to continue to rise among those who have not received the vaccine due to the predominance of the more contagious Delta strain.