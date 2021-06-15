Vaccines, masks, and weddings: What you can and can’t do starting Monday after the June 21 plan was postponed

Due to worries about the spread of the Delta variety, the next step in the relaxing of coronavirus limitations in England has been postponed for up to four weeks.

It implies that the Government’s planned transition to Step 4 on its roadmap out of lockdown, when it intended to be able to lift all legal restrictions on social contact, will not take place on June 21.

For the next four weeks, England will remain in Step 3 until July 19.

This means that existing restrictions such as the rule of six, or two homes, for indoor meetings, as well as attendance limits at sporting events, pubs, and theaters, would be maintained.

Working from home as much as possible is still recommended, and nightclubs will remain closed.

So, starting next Monday, what can and cannot you do in England? Here’s a quick rundown.

You can be vaccinated sooner.

According to the Mirror, the government has formally moved forward its July 31 deadline for all over-18s in England to receive their first dosage of vaccination.

Instead, the goal now is to give all individuals a first dose of the vaccine by July 19, the revised deadline for step four.

Ministers have also set a new deadline of July 19 for all eligible over-40s in England to receive their second dose.

To achieve this, all over-40s will now receive their second dose eight weeks after the first, rather than the current 12 weeks.

The dosing “interval” has previously been lowered for persons over 50, and it will now be shortened for those in their 40s.

People in their 40s will be contacted by No10 to modify their appointment date for their second dose, eliminating the requirement for them to contact the NHS or their GP.

By July 19, two-thirds of adults should have received both doses as a result of these modifications.

Meanwhile, the government is considering whether the changed risk profile means the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to younger individuals once more.

It is currently confined to.