Vaccines for employees are being pushed by businesses.

Companies are using flexible working hours to allow staff to attend jab appointments and paid time off for side effects to encourage employees to get the coronavirus vaccine.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, 35,707 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been documented in the UK, the largest daily increase since January 22. Amazon, Sky, Molson Coors, and Three UK are the latest companies to join the Government’s drive to boost vaccination rates.

They join Asda, Slimming World, Metro Bank, Santander, Nationwide Building Society, Severn Trent, and Merlin Entertainments in promoting a positive vaccination message, which includes allowing employees to receive the vaccine during working hours.

They’ve also promised to give staff compensated time off as well as sick pay if they experience negative effects like a fever or a headache.

LinkedIn has also pledged resources and free advertising to assist chief executives and directors in supporting their employees and encouraging them to receive both vaccine doses.

On Thursday, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi (below) hosted a roundtable with employers that have signed up to the employer coalition to thank them for supporting the largest vaccination campaign in UK history and to encourage all UK firms to join the campaign.

“We’re grateful to all the outstanding businesses that have supported the vaccination initiative so far, and we’re calling on every employer in the UK to join us in the last push to get the UK vaccinated,” he said.

“Amazon employees receive paid time off to get vaccinated so they can continue to keep themselves, their colleagues, and their communities safe,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon’s UK national manager.

“In addition, we have hosted immunization clinics at numerous of our facilities across the country, working closely with local health authorities.”