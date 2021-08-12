Vaccines are now required for employees by the Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 immunizations are now required for all government employees, according to the Department of Health and Services. As cases of the Delta strain continue to grow, the vaccine requirement will be implemented on Thursday.

The vaccine requirement will apply to all of the agency’s 25,000 employees.

“The health and safety of the American public, especially our federal workers, is our top priority, and vaccines are the most effective weapon we have to protect individuals from COVID-19, prevent the spread of the Delta variant, and save lives,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

The obligation, according to Becerra, will apply to all agencies overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services, including the Indian Health Service, the National Institutes of Health, and the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Exceptions for religious or medical reasons will still be granted. This will also apply to vaccines for influenza and other diseases.

The order comes after the Pentagon ordered that all service members get vaccinated by the middle of September.

HHS did not say whether employees may be checked for coronavirus on a regular basis rather than being vaccinated.

HHS will require coronavirus immunizations for nearly 25,000 of the department’s frontline health care workers, making it the third government agency to do so. https://t.co/X8HghzwCAz