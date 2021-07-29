Vaccines are being requested by a large number of young individuals.

In England, more than two-thirds of young people have had at least one coronavirus vaccination.

According to new data released on July 29, 3.1 million persons aged 18-24 had received their first dosage of the vaccine, with another 992,509 receiving their second dose.

In what is the world’s largest and fastest immunization campaign, 9 out of 10 adults over the age of 40 have now been fully vaccinated.

The strong uptake of vaccinations across the UK has been lauded by Dr Nikki Kanani, medical director of primary care for NHS England.

“It is amazing to see this significant success in such a short time as part of the largest and fastest vaccine program in our history,” Dr. Kanani added.

“It has never been more vital to get vaccinated as we work our way back to normalcy.”

Pop-up vaccination centers are being set up in tourist destinations like Thorpe Park to encourage young people to get their shots throughout the summer, and Medical Professor Jonathan Van-Tam claims that the scheme has saved 60k lives across England.

“The current public health England reveals that because of this big third wave that we’ve seen, what the vaccines have done in all is avoid in total 22 million cases of COVID infection and 60k deaths,” Professor Van Tam remarked today on BBC Radio.

“Wow, that’s colossal.”

In Liverpool, vaccination uptake lags behind that of other areas, with only 48.9% of those aged 18-24 receiving their first shot according to the most recent numbers.

Dr. Kanani, along with local health officials, has urged everyone to continue getting both immunizations in order to help combat the virus:

“NHS employees and local partners are setting up pop-up sites at places like Thorpe Park, Goodwood, Felixstowe seaside, and other community hubs such as places of worship and football stadiums across the country,” she said.

“Getting your immunization has never been easier, so protect yourself and those around you by getting your shot today.”