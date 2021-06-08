Vaccines are being delayed in Afghanistan due to an outbreak of a deadly virus.

Afghanistan is seeing a severe increase in Covid-19 infections after the World Health Organization (WHO) informed health officials that the three million doses the nation was supposed to get by April will not arrive until August.

Ghulam Dastigir Nazari, a spokesman for the health ministry, said the country is in the midst of a crisis and expressed disappointment with global vaccine distribution, which has left poor countries struggling to acquire supplies for their citizens.

Mr Nazari stated that he has knocked on the doors of various embassies but has only got “diplomatic replies” — not vaccine doses.

The growing number of new cases has threatened to overburden Afghanistan’s health system, which is already reeling under the weight of the country’s ongoing warfare.

The surge has been attributed in part to continued travel with India, which has brought the highly contagious Delta strain, which was initially found in India.

Furthermore, most Afghans still doubt the virus’s existence or feel that their faith would protect them, and they rarely wear masks or engage in social distance, insulting those who do.

The administration had been allowed free mass meetings until only a week ago.

The Delta variety has aided in driving up the infection rate in Afghanistan, particularly in 16 provinces and the capital Kabul.

This week, the number of new cases registered increased to 1,500 per day, up from 178 per day on May 1.

Hospital beds are at capacity, and it is expected that oxygen supplies would run out soon.

Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said in a tweet on Friday that Afghan ambassadors have been directed to look for emergency oxygen supply in neighboring nations.

According to government data, the pandemic has caused 78,000 illnesses and 3,007 fatalities in Afghanistan. However, such estimates are likely to be an undercount, given they only include deaths in hospitals, not the significantly greater number of deaths that occur at home.

The testing is severely insufficient. In other sections of the country, the percentage of positive Covid tests has skyrocketed from roughly 8% to 60% in just the last month. Anything higher, according to WHO guidelines. (This is a brief piece.)