Vaccine Requirements at Foo Fighters Shows Provoke Outrage: “Shame on Them”

The Foo Fighters have reminded concertgoers that if they want to attend the band’s Alaska shows, they must present proof of full COVID vaccination or evidence of a very recent negative test result, a move that hasn’t gone over well with some fans.

Ticketmaster published the conditions for the beloved rock band’s forthcoming Alaska tour. The events in question will take place at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage on August 17 and 19, and at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks on August 21.

A negative test result or confirmation of immunization is required before accessing the venues, according to a statement from Ticketmaster.

“By purchasing tickets for this event, I confirm that within 48 hours of the event, I will have received a negative COVID-19 test, OR have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot), and will provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the venue,” the statement reads.

Mask wear is also encouraged, but not essential, according to ticket holders.

The “Everlong” rockers earlier performed in New York on June 20 at Madison Square Garden, which was the venue’s first full-capacity show since the pandemic began.

On the Alaska tour, news of the vaccine obligation and negative test proof did not go over well with those who oppose such measures.

Former UKIP member and London mayoral candidate David Kurten slammed the Foo Fighters for practicing “medical apartheid.”

“Almost all musicians and rock stars were anti-apartheid when I was a kid. With a few notable exceptions, the majority of them are now enforcing it,” he wrote on Twitter. “They should be ashamed of themselves. #NoMedicalApartheid”

“Wow,” commented one person in response to the band’s Twitter statement. I believe I’m done with concerts for the time being. I received the vaccination, but I don’t believe I need to produce my card to attend a concert. “Best of luck on the tour; I adore you guys.”

"I'm hoping for a boycott of any of them.