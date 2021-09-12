Vaccine passports will be phased away as the government eliminates the necessity for double jab proof.

Proposals to mandate vaccine passports for access to clubs and other events have been dropped by the government.

Partygoers and those travelling to such packed gatherings would have needed confirmation of a double jab to get access under the system.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, indicated today that the government “will not be going ahead” with the proposals.

“I’ve never liked the idea of telling people they have to produce their papers or whatever to do something that is just an ordinary activity,” the MP told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show.

“We’ve given it some thought, and while we should keep it in mind as a possibility, I’m happy to report that vaccine passports will not be implemented.”

He had previously informed Sky News that he did not approve of the plan, but that no decision had been taken.

In his BBC interview, he went on to say, “We’ve been looking at the evidence, which I think anyone would expect us to do, but you’ve got to look at it alongside the whole toolbox, what else we’re doing, and as I said, the vaccine program, our testing program, our surveillance program, the new treatments that the NHS has been purchasing and offering for the first time, this is all our toolbox.”

Following a response from Tory MPs opposed to the idea of vaccine passports, he made his remarks.

Mr Javid also stated that “as soon as I possibly can,” he wants to eliminate the need for Coronavirus PCR tests for travel.

When questioned if ministers were reducing too many safeguards for the public, he stated the government should not impose coronavirus restrictions “simply for the sake of it.”

“There are a lot of defenses, we just went through some of them,” he said on The Andrew Marr Show, “that we need to maintain in place, because this virus hasn’t gone away.”

“Since there is still a pandemic, we must exercise caution.

“However, we shouldn’t do things just for the sake of doing them or because others are doing them.”

