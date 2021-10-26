Vaccine Passports Could Actually Spread COVID, according to a leaked UK government document.

According to a leaked document from a British government department, vaccine passports could be ineffective, costly, and potentially contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

The Telegraph acquired an impact assessment from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), which described passports as “counterintuitive and potentially unhelpful.”

The report’s biggest issue is that passports may cause individuals to avoid larger events in favor of smaller ones. Smaller clubs and bars, on the other hand, are often poorly ventilated and people are less spread out, whereas larger venues such as stadiums provide more open air.

The document, dated early September, stated, “There is potential displacement between live events venues and hospitality venues.”

“A major fear in the sector is that certification could shift activity and business away from music venues to, say, bars with music and late alcohol permits, etc,” the letter continued.

In the United Kingdom, a political debate is presently happening concerning Plan B, which proposes harsher steps to limit the spread of COVID-19. The idea might include new restrictions such as requiring individuals to wear masks in certain situations, encouraging people to work from home, and requiring vaccine passports.

In nightclubs, indoor settings with 500 or more attendees, outdoor settings with 4,000 or more attendees, and any other event with a capacity of more than 10,000 people, evidence of vaccination will be required if the government implements Plan B.

According to the DCMS document, if a venue has a capacity of 10,000 or more, an additional 5,700 personnel would be required to confirm proof of vaccination. It expressed reservations about huge stadiums’ ability to hire such a large number of additional employees.

Should vaccine passports become mandatory, the study estimates that affected venues might lose between £345 million ($476 million) and £2.067 billion ($2.85 billion) in revenue.

“There is no evidence to suggest that companies have been disadvantaged by lower attendance when certification is used,” a DCMS spokeswoman told the Telegraph, “with many venues currently utilising this on entrance throughout the year.”

If vaccine passports are established, the spokeswoman again emphasized the benefits.

