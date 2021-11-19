Vaccine mandates are on hold as a result of a court order.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Department of Labor has stated that it will postpone the implementation of the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate, which requires companies to either require their employees to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is noted for its conservatism, ordered OSHA to halt enforcing the rule on Friday. The White House has already expressed confidence that the mandate will be upheld by the courts.

In reaction to the Fifth Circuit’s decision to put vaccine requirements on hold, the Biden administration stated that not carrying out vaccine obligations “will undoubtedly cost dozens, if not hundreds, of lives every day” as Covid-19 spreads.

In roughly 30 states, Republican authorities have filed lawsuits challenging the mandate, claiming it is unconstitutional.

The conditions, according to federal appeals courts, go beyond the authorities granted to the federal government.

“We do not believe that individuals should wait. “We urge you to act now to keep your workplace secure,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “We’re attempting to overcome this pandemic, and we know that the best way to do so is to get people vaccinated.” The Biden administration believes the mandate will aid in the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, with White House chief of staff Ron Klain calling it a “common sense” decision.