Vaccine mandates are now in place in three of America’s top six cities.

In order to participate in various areas of public life, persons will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in three of the six major cities in the United States by population.

Philadelphia became the latest city to establish immunization requirements on Monday. People will need to be vaccinated to eat in restaurants or pubs starting January 3. Restaurants will be able to accept negative tests for the first two weeks of the mandate. However, testing will be prohibited from January 17.

According to local news station KYW-TV, Mayor Jim Kenney cited increased instances and hospitalizations in Philadelphia as justification for the mandate.

“We really don’t want to go back to where we were a year ago, and it’s really not that much of a burden to encourage folks to get vaccinated,” he said.

With this declaration, Philadelphia joins two other major U.S. cities that have already made vaccine mandates public.

Since August, officials in New York City have required vaccines for those who want to go to indoor eateries, gyms, or theaters. Mayor Bill de Blasio stated last week that the mandate will be extended to youngsters aged 5 to 11, citing the new Omicron variant as justification.

On MSNBC, de Blasio remarked, “We’ve got Omicron as a new factor.” “We’ve got the colder weather, which will provide additional issues for the Delta variation.” We’ll be having holiday get-togethers. We in New York City have chosen to conduct a preemptive attack to do something truly audacious to stop COVID from spreading farther and posing a threat to all of us.” Meanwhile, in November, the city of Los Angeles passed a vaccine mandate.

While some public health professionals have praised the rules as a strategy to persuade more people to get the vaccine and therefore prevent the spread of the virus, others have suggested that they are an overreach that might put workers in confrontation with consumers.

Vaccine requirements have so far been opposed in other large cities. There are no vaccine mandates for the general population in Chicago, Houston, or Phoenix, the third, fourth, and fifth largest cities in the United States, respectively.

