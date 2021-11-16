Vaccine mandates are being sued by Joe Biden in Texas, and he says, “I’ll see you in court!”

“I’ll see you in court!” says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has launched legal objections to Joe Biden’s vaccine regulations for federal contractors and healthcare workers.

Paxton filed a request on Monday seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent the Biden administration from requiring all federal contractor employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by December 8.

It called Biden’s directive a “extraordinary overreach” that will force federal contractors to “choose between their fundamental constitutional rights and their lives.”