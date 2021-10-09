Vaccine mandates are being embraced by top executives, which is a win for the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden took a risk when he signed an executive order requiring large enterprises to demand COVID vaccinations or to test for the virus on a weekly basis.

After a month, business leaders are voicing their support for the president’s vaccine plan.

According to a CNBC study of chief financial officers conducted in the fourth quarter of 2021, C-suite executives throughout the country continue to be concerned about COVID-19 posing the most urgent existential risk to their operations. When asked about Biden’s executive order on Sept. 9, 80 percent of CFOs polled stated they “completely support” the mandate and have taken steps to comply with it.

Biden’s business support helps to soften the opposition from his Republican opponents, who have criticized his moves as an overreach of his presidential authority. Several Republican governors have threatened the administration with legal action, but the president has not changed his mind.

On Thursday, Biden was back on the campaign trail in Chicago, where he emphasized the necessity of being vaccinated and his administration’s efforts to do so.

According to the Associated Press, Biden remarked at an event outside Chicago during his trip, “There is no other way to overcome the epidemic than to have the vast majority of the American people vaccinated.”

Scott Kirby, the CEO of United Airlines, was also present with President Biden. Prior to Biden’s announcement, United issued a vaccine mandate in June, advising its 67,000 U.S. employees to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs. Since the law was adopted, the corporation claims that violation has been low.

Other major corporations have followed Biden’s lead and asked their employees to vaccinate in order to comply with his directive.

Due to its status as a federal contractor, IBM said this week that it would implement its own vaccine obligation. If staff did not comply, they were threatened with unpaid leave. Ford also said late last month that it would begin a vaccine mandate and that it is now in talks with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to put it in place.

According to the White House, Biden’s executive order will affect up to 100 million workers, or a third of the country’s employment. A new rule from the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also on the way to help employers implement vaccine obligations. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.