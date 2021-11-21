Vaccine Mandates and Unvaccinated Lockdowns are being advocated by conservatives in Germany.

In the wake of a new wave of COVID-19 infections, some German lawmakers are demanding for federal and state governments to impose mandatory vaccine requirements for the public and even impose lockdowns on unvaccinated populations.

According to Reuters, several members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative coalition suggested on Sunday that the restrictions should be adopted to raise the country’s low immunization rate of only 68 percent.

Tilman Kuban, the leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union’s (CDU) youth branch, stated in Die Welt, “We’ve reached a stage where we must plainly say that we need de facto compulsory vaccination and a lockdown for the unvaccinated.”

For the second week in a row, Germany’s seven-day coronavirus infection rate has risen to its highest levels since the epidemic began. On Thursday, the country had its largest single-day increase in cases, with 65,371 new infections registered.

Weekly illnesses have risen to more than 362 per 100,000 individuals, up from just over 197 during last year’s lockdown. According to Reuters, infection rates in some parts of the country have surpassed 1,000 per day, forcing intensive care units to fill up and hospitals to become overburdened.

The situation has deteriorated to the point where Bavaria issued a statewide lockdown on Friday, closing bars and clubs for at least three weeks and postponing this year’s Christmas markets owing to the spread of the virus.

According to Thomas Bareiss, Germany’s tourist commissioner under Merkel, growing infection rates make mandatory vaccinations for the general public “unavoidable” in the near future.

“It is no longer politically justifiable,” Bareiss told Sky News, “that entire industries, retailers, restaurants, clubs, bars, and the entire cinema, cultural, and event scene live in a state of crisis prescribed by the state for 20 months and are faced with great existential fears, while others…take the freedom not to vaccinate.”

Daniel Gunther, the minister president of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Schleswig-Holstein, reiterated same worries. He informed German media that he would now be willing to impose public vaccination obligations.

Other politicians, such as Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder, have called for a speedy decision to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory across the country. Danyal Bayaz is a Green Party member. This is a condensed version of the information.