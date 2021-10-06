Vaccine mandates, according to a Republican state representative in Iowa, violate the Fourth Amendment.

Vaccine mandates, according to a number of Republican Iowa state representatives and lawmakers, are in violation of US-sanctioned laws.

Iowa Republican politicians and people met at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday to rally and express their displeasure with prospective mandates that may be implemented in the state.

Sandy Salmon and Jeff Shipley, both of Iowa’s state representatives, spoke at the event, which was hosted by the anti-vaccination group “Informed Choice Iowa.”

Salmon believes that all vaccine mandates are in violation of the United States Constitution’s Fourth Amendment.

“We don’t just have COVID-19; we have totalitarian fever, which we must eradicate,” Salmon told the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

The Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees Americans the right to be secure in their “persons, homes, documents, and possessions against arbitrary searches and seizures.”

The Fourth Amendment further stipulated that these rights should not be infringed upon, and that “no warrants shall issue, except upon probable cause, backed by oath or affirmation, and specifically describing the place to be searched, and the people or things to be seized.”

Meanwhile, Shiply noted that when it comes to average Americans and their freedoms, medical lines must be respected.

Shiply told the Iowa Capital Dispatch, “There are frightened lines that must not be crossed.” “There is the holy grail of medical liberty. Is anyone really expecting this vaccination mandate to put a stop to it?”

Tamara Scott, a Republican Party national committeewoman, spoke at the gathering and said she was “really annoyed” by the prospect of everyone being had to attend due to prospective vaccine mandates.

“Who would have guessed that we would have to come to America, to Iowa, to plead for our rights and liberty?” Scott was interrogated at the occasion.

Legislators will not examine vaccine requirements legislation until Tuesday, but rally speakers are demanding Governor Kim Reynolds and legislators to hold another session to address the looming obligations. Speakers at the gathering also urged Iowans to seek answers from legislators.

According to the state government, there are currently no COVID-19 vaccine regulations, but a number of private firms, especially those in the healthcare industry, demand staff to be completely vaccinated. Throughout the film, Reynolds has mentioned a number of times. This is a condensed version of the information.