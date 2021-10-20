Vaccine Mandate Opponents’ Hopes are Dashed by the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court struck another setback to opponents of COVID-19 vaccine rules, signaling that the Court is unwilling to overturn the public health standards.

A religious challenge to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate set to take effect in Maine was dismissed by Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, the Court’s most senior member of the liberal wing.

After the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an earlier emergency appeal, the nameless plaintiffs identified themselves as healthcare workers who opposed to being vaccinated on religious grounds and filed an emergency appeal for an exemption.

Maine mandate opponents attempted to have the requirement blocked by a federal court, but their claim was dismissed on October 13, and they appealed to the 1st Circuit, where a three-judge panel denied immediate relief.

The appeals court, on the other hand, pushed to expedite the case’s arguments. The healthcare workers requested an immediate judgement from the Supreme Court.

It is not commonplace for plaintiffs to request an emergency order while the merits of their case are being considered by the court. Breyer is the justice in charge of the 1st Circuit’s emergency appeals.

“The application is denied without prejudice to applicants filing a new application once the Court of Appeals issues a decision on the merits of the appeal, or if the Court of Appeals does not issue a decision by October 29, 2021,” according to his brief order.

Maine’s vaccine mandate for healthcare employees is set to take effect on October 29, and the 1st Circuit ruled against the healthcare workers shortly after Breyer’s decision. They can now appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, but recent Supreme Court decisions indicate that they are unlikely to succeed.

Breyer’s ruling is the third time this year that Supreme Court justices have decided against opponents of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and the decisions have cut across ideological lines.

On October 1, liberal Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor refused to prohibit a vaccine mandate for New York public school teachers, and conservative Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined to halt a mandate at Indiana State University in August.

Breyer’s decision is the first time the Supreme Court has weighed in on a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and it will undoubtedly be taken as yet another indicator. This is a condensed version of the information.