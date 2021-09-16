Vaccine mandate has resulted in the suspension of 13% of government employees in a North Carolina county.

After failing to submit mandated COVID-19 test results or proof of immunization on Wednesday, over 13% of government workers in North Carolina’s second-largest county were suspended without pay.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Mecklenburg County said that 598 employees, or 13.5 percent of all staff, would be punished for refusing to obey the pandemic regulations. There were 290 full-time employees and 308 part-time or temporary employees among the non-compliant personnel. There were 128 Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services employees, 221 Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Department employees, and 149 other county employees among them.

Employees of the county library and Sheriff’s office were included in the list of workers facing suspension due to administrative variances, raising the potential that the genuine number is substantially higher. The suspensions began on Tuesday, according to Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap, though it was unclear how many staff had been suspended by Wednesday evening.

According to Fox affiliate WJZY, unvaccinated Mecklenburg County employees who have not filed a negative COVID-19 test in the last seven days will receive suspension notices starting today and will stay on unpaid suspension until proof of immunization or a negative COVID-19 test is proven.

Mecklenburg County remains committed to delivering a safe work environment for all employees, as well as a safe experience for our customers, with nearly 70% of all employees vaccinated, according to the statement. “The county has put in place this procedure in order to achieve the highest level of COVID-19 prevention possible.”

According to county data released last week, the immunization percentage for full-time employees was roughly 70%. Part-time employees, on the other hand, fall considerably behind, with less than 40% having confirmed vaccines. Employees of the Mecklenburg County Health Department had the highest vaccination rate, with over 85 percent of those immunized.

On September 7, the new requirements took effect. During a Delta variant-driven outbreak of the virus in early August, County Manager Dena Diorio announced that county employees would soon be required to show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests. Anyone entering indoor public facilities in the county is also required to wear a mask.

