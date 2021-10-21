Vaccine mandate has angered Chicago cops, who have been recruited by Indiana Senators and State Police.

Indiana officials are wooing Chicago police officers who refuse to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate with promises of unvaccinated police jobs.

Senator Mike Braun of Indiana tweeted on Tuesday that he was “ready to assist in connecting Chicago police officers to an Indiana police department that is hiring now and does not require vaccinations.” The Republican said on Thursday afternoon that his office had “already heard from many Chicago police officers interested in serving Hoosiers.” My agency is prepared to assist Chicago police officers in connecting with an Indiana police department that is currently hiring and does not require vaccinations.

Welcome to the state of Indiana! https://t.co/rtsQ1GIsF1 Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) (@SenatorBraun) (@SenatorBraun) (@SenatorBra The date is October 19, 2021. “Indiana is where I established my firm, and we don’t like top-down regulations,” Braun said in a Fox Business interview on Thursday. “When cities like Chicago have mayors that operate like the federal government and a state government that’s on par with California or New York, people will say enough is enough.” “The welcome sign is up for the people who do the most difficult job in the country,” Braun remarked. “When you issue absurd ultimatums like “get a vaccine or lose your job,” you’re dealing with government in overdrive. Also, if you’re close by, several places will benefit. They’re going to come to us. I sincerely hope they do.” Sergeant Glen Fifield, an Indiana State Police spokesman, issued his own recruitment call in a tweet on Tuesday, but he subsequently deleted it after a person responded with a screenshot of the Indiana State Police website showing that applications were not being accepted. Later, the site was upgraded to allow job seekers to submit “pre-applications.” “We’re looking for Chicago Police Officers! There is no requirement for vaccinations “In the now-deleted tweet, Fifield wrote. “Low taxes, excellent schools, and friendly communities.” Although some police officers have objected to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate, Chicago Police Department Commissioner David Brown has endorsed it. Thousands of people failed to meet a deadline to report their vaccination status to the city last Friday, resulting in the suspension of at least 21 cops without pay by Tuesday.

