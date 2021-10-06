Vaccine Hesitancy: ‘Survivors Are Left To Deal With The Grief,’ says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

NBA icon Kareem-Abdul Jabbar has written an op-ed for his personal website about NBA players’ apprehensions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Lakers legend began his piece by declaring that he is a tremendous fan and supporter of LeBron James and his personal and philanthropic endeavors over the last two decades.

Abdul-Jabbar stated, “I have written his praises many times in the past and will definitely do so in the future.”

Abdul-Jabbar then went on to say that James’ statements on the vaccine on September 29 were “just plain incorrect” and may be “deadly, especially to the Black community.”

James, who is in his 19th season in the NBA, revealed that he and his family received the COVID-19 vaccine after conducting his own study during the Lakers media day event.

When a reporter asked if he would advise others to be vaccinated, James said that because the issue involves “individual bodies,” he was hesitant to give vaccination advice.

“We’re talking about people’s bodies,” James explained. “We’re not talking about anything political, racist, or police brutality-related. So I don’t think I should be involved in what other people should do with their bodies and livelihoods for myself.”

The 6-time NBA champion went on to criticize James’ support for Golden State Warriors great Draymond Green’s comments on Andrew Wiggins, another teammate.

Green told to NBA media members on October 1 that he will not press Wiggins to get inoculated for the team’s benefit.

Green remarked, “There’s something to be said about people’s misgivings about something that’s being pushed so forcefully.” “How come you’re putting so much pressure on this?” People’s feelings and personal opinions must be respected.”

James agreed with Green’s social media comments, stating he couldn’t have put it better himself.

Abdul-Jabbar stated that both Green and James are framing their statements around the freedom of choice that all Americans are entitled to, but they “offer no arguments in support of it, nor do they define the limits of when one person’s choice is harmful to the community.”

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer then went on to compare wearing a seat belt to winning the lottery. This is a condensed version of the information.