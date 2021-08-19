Vaccine hesitancy, according to Mark Zuckerberg, is “unique” to America and not a social media issue.

When asked if he was surprised that studies have found lower vaccination rates among people who use Facebook as their primary source of information, Zuckerberg told CBS’ Gayle King that while people have shared COVID-19 misinformation on his platform, Americans have a higher level of vaccine hesitancy than their global counterparts.

He claimed that because Facebook has over 2.8 billion users worldwide, vaccine apprehension would be more widely propagated if it were triggered by social media.

“If you look around the world at different countries, different countries are doing better and worse, in my opinion, in terms of getting their citizens vaccinated. In the interview on Thursday, Zuckerberg stated, “I believe the United States has a special issue on this.”

“People use Facebook and social media all across the world,” Zuckerberg continued, “so if this was solely an issue about social media, I think you would see that as the effect in all of these places where people use it.” “However, I believe there is something unique in our ecosystem here—whether it’s some of the political leaders or some of the media figures—that I believe is different from what we’re seeing across much of Europe or in many other countries that is leading to higher levels of this.”

Morning Consult conducted a global analysis between August 10 and 16 and discovered that the United States had a greater rate of vaccination opposition than any other country save Russia.

The data analytics firm discovered that 17 percent of American participants were unwilling to get the vaccine, while another 10% were unsure about the doses, based on over 75,000 weekly interviews conducted around the world.

In contrast, 13% of German participants, 11% of French participants, and 9% of Australian participants reported they were unwilling to be vaccinated.

The only country with a higher level of vaccine skepticism than the United States was Russia, where 27% stated they would refuse to receive a vaccine.

While there are a variety of reasons why some people refuse to be vaccinated, including worries about side effects and the speed with which clinical trials were conducted,