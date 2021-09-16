Vaccination Status Could Be a ‘Incentive for Hiring,’ According to a Job Recruiter.

One of the country’s oldest recruitment firms is offering its take on how a job seeker’s vaccination status may influence their ability to be hired.

Tony Beshara, the owner and president of Babich & Associates, spoke to KTVT on Wednesday about job recruitment and immunizations. Most organizations with more than 100 people, according to Beshara, are “very furious.”

“Companies have been proactive about COVID for self-preservation reasons, but there will always be anti-vaxxers in most businesses, and those kinds of people plant their feet in the ground and say, ‘I’m not being vaccinated,’” Beshara said.

According to Beshara, the hesitation of certain job searchers puts employers in a tough position.

“The employment market is tough enough, and employers are having trouble getting applicants, so they’ll accept them any way they can get them if they’re qualified to perform the job,” he added, adding that they’ll worry about how they’ll deal with it afterwards.

President Joe Biden’s recent instructions addressing vaccine mandates in corporate America are currently being reviewed by a number of Bershara’s clients.

“There’s a long way to go between now and enforcement and knowing exactly what the regulations are and what the legislation will be,” Bershara said.

Bershara concluded his remarks by stating that listing your vaccination status on your résumé isn’t a bad idea because it might be a “incentive for employment.”

Babich & Associates is the state of Texas’s oldest job recruitment and placement firm, having been founded in 1952.

The revelation about job and vaccination status comes on the heels of the Biden administration’s announcement on September 8 that all federal employees must be vaccinated under his “Path Out of the Pandemic” plan or face losing their jobs.

Under the new regulation, employers with more than 100 employees must compel their staff to be completely vaccinated or submit weekly testing results. Businesses who fail to comply might be fined up to $14,000 per infringement.

According to the plan, “workers of contractors that do business with the federal government” must also be vaccinated.

According to Census Bureau data, 98.1 percent of enterprises in the United States employ fewer than 100 workers, with companies with fewer than 10 employees accounting for the remainder.