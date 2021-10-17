Vaccinated students in Florida must stay at home for 30 days after each dose.

A private school in Miami is asking kids who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to stay at home for 30 days after each dosage, months after the institution stated that it would not hire anyone who had received the vaccine.

WSVN reported that parents whose children attend Centner Academy received a letter from the school advising them to wait until the summer to have their children vaccinated against the virus.

A mandatory quarantine time will be imposed if parents do not get their children vaccinated, according to the letter.

“Vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days after each dose and booster they receive because of the potential impact on other students and our school community,” the letter stated, according to WSVN. “They may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free.”

The move appears to be motivated by the fact that “possible transmission or shedding onto others will decrease over time.”

Vaccine shedding, on the other hand, can only happen when a vaccine contains a weakened version of a live virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, none of the COVID-19 vaccines licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do so, which means that no one who has received the vaccine will shed the virus (CDC).

The policy is “fiction,” according to Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University.

“What happens after they’ve been vaccinated for 30 days? Is this some kind of nonsense?” Marty remarked. “What store did they buy that from? They made that up… there’s nothing in the suggestions to support that. That’s science fiction, but it’s not even scientific fiction since it’s all made up.” “It’s unfortunate,” she continued, “that all of this erroneous information is coming out of an ostensibly educational institution.” “Our students’ well-being and safety within our educational environment are Centner Academy’s top priority,” the school wrote in defense of the policy. Centner Academy made waves earlier this year after its co-founder, Leila Centner, stated that the school would not hire anyone who had received the COVID-19 vaccine, and that those who had received it would be isolated from pupils.

Centner added unsubstantiated allegations in his April letter that unvaccinated women have had miscarriages and other reproductive difficulties as a result of standing near vaccinated women. This is a condensed version of the information.