Vaccinated Shouldn’t ‘Freak Out’ Over Omicron Variant, Says BioNTech Founder, As Severe Illness Is Unlikely.

While the Omicron variety may cause breakthrough COVID infections in vaccinated persons, they are unlikely to be serious, and there is no need to “panic out,” according to BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin.

Sahin’s views come as COVID drugmakers debate whether their vaccine should be reformulated to combat the Omicron version, which was initially discovered in South Africa last week.

“Our message is: Don’t freak out,” Sahin told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. “The goal remains the same: speed up the administration of a third booster dose.”

He went on to suggest that, based on what is now known about vaccinations and the biology of viral strains, vaccinated people should have a high level of protection against severe sickness if they contract the Omicron variety.

In 2020, BioNTech and Pfizer collaborated to create the COVID vaccine. The drugmakers got permission from federal regulators for the shot for adults aged 18 and up, clearing the door for a COVID vaccine for children aged 5 and up.

According to Sahin, it has eluded the vaccination, just as the Delta form, but people are only experiencing moderate symptoms because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provides two levels of protection against the virus: antibodies and T-cells.

T-cells are made to fight the infection, whereas antibodies are created to prevent infection.

The Omicron strain of the virus is most likely stronger at evading antibodies, according to Sahin, but no variety has been able to elude the T-cell immune response.

While Sahin is optimistic about BioNTech’s vaccine’s efficiency against the Omicron form, Moderna’s Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel was more pessimistic about vaccine efficacy while speaking with the Financial Times.

“All the experts I’ve talked to…say, ‘This isn’t going to be good,'” he told the news organization.

Moderna and Pfizer have both stated that they are working on reformulating their COVID vaccinations to combat the Omicron variety, with the intention of rereleasing an improved version of the shot by early 2022 if necessary.

Until then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amended its COVID vaccine guidelines, suggesting a booster dose for all eligible adults.