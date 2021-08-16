Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday.

The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border with Afghanistan.

The air defense system, according to Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry, “averted an attempt by an Afghan military plane to illegally breach Uzbekistan’s air border,” according to RIA Novosti, Russia’s state news agency.

The incident was initially reported as a crash by local media before it was confirmed that the jet was deliberately brought down. It is yet unknown what type of plane was involved or how many people were on board.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans flocked to the city’s tarmac in search of a route out of the country’s chaos.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.