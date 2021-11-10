Utility Warehouse will pay £1.5 million to failed clients who are in debt.

After an examination by regulator Ofgem, the energy behemoth Utility Warehouse was penalised for failing to appropriately serve clients who were in debt.

As a result, Utility Warehouse has been fined £1.5 million for failing to provide services such as debt repayment programs and energy efficiency advice on a consistent basis.

According to the Mirror, the energy giant’s activities harmed some of its consumers, according to regulator Ofgem.

The failures were originally brought to the attention of Ofgem in 2018 after an audit report.

After that, a formal inquiry was launched, which revealed that Utility Warehouse’s failures occurred between 2013 and 2019.

It was discovered that the supplier did not consistently offer to put domestic customers who were having trouble paying their energy bills on debt repayment plans, to allow payments to be deducted directly from customers’ benefits, or to calculate regular instalments based on customers’ ability to pay.

Customers were also not always given the option of paying back charges by installing a pre-payment meter or receiving energy efficiency advice on how to lower their rates.

In certain situations, this resulted in the warrantless installation of pre-payment meters.

“Energy suppliers are obligated to look after their consumers, especially those in vulnerable situations,” said Cathryn Scott, director of enforcement and emerging Issues at Ofgem.

“From 2013 to 2019, Utility Warehouse failed to take the essential procedures to fairly treat some customers in financial distress, depriving them of the ability to manage their energy debt and ongoing energy expenditures.

“While the unusual and unexpected spike in gas and electricity prices has put energy markets under great strain in recent months, we expect suppliers to continue to uphold their license responsibilities and treat people properly, particularly by offering assistance to needy consumers.”

“Where we identify bad behavior, Ofgem will be ready to intervene and take prompt action,” says the regulator.

For its mistakes, the supplier will now pay £1.5 million to Ofgem’s voluntary redress fund.

The money, however, will not go into users’ pockets, but rather to the regulator’s budget for vulnerable clients.