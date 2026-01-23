Utah-Wyoming Earthquake Shakes Residents, No Major Damage Reported

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Utah-Wyoming border on January 22, 2026, jolting residents from their morning routines but causing no injuries or structural damage. The tremor, which occurred just before 8 a.m. Mountain Time, had its epicenter near Evanston, Wyoming, within the Wasatch National Forest, approximately 25 miles south of the Wyoming town. It was felt across northern Utah, including in Salt Lake City, Logan, and Provo, as well as in parts of southwestern Wyoming.

The earthquake, recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) at 7:49 a.m., led to more than 1,500 reports of shaking within 30 minutes, primarily from areas along the Wasatch Front. Many residents took to social media to share their experiences, while emergency management teams in Uinta County quickly coordinated to confirm that there were no reports of damage or injuries. Local authorities also issued a reminder to the public to stay prepared for seismic events, citing the importance of taking cover during a quake.

Aftershocks and Seismic Activity Forecast

The earthquake was preceded by a 2.4 magnitude foreshock and followed by a smaller aftershock measuring 2.0. Foreshocks, although rare, happen in only about 5% of seismic events worldwide. Experts at the University of Utah Seismograph Stations noted that the main quake occurred at a shallow depth of approximately 8 miles, a factor that often leads to stronger surface shaking.

As the region continues to feel the effects of aftershocks, seismologists have issued a forecast predicting a 57% chance of a magnitude 3.0 or higher aftershock within the next week. The risk of stronger aftershocks, reaching magnitude 4.0 or greater, stands at 19%, with a smaller 3% chance of a magnitude 5.0 quake. The University of Utah’s seismic monitoring has recorded numerous smaller quakes over the past few weeks, none of which were felt by residents, underscoring the persistent seismic activity in the area.

While this earthquake did not result in significant damage, it served as a stark reminder of the seismic risks facing residents in the Intermountain West. Despite not experiencing the same level of seismic activity as California’s heavily faulted region, Utah has its share of active faults, and preparedness remains crucial. Emergency planners are urging residents to familiarize themselves with earthquake safety procedures, such as the “drop, cover, and hold on” method, as part of ongoing efforts to ensure community readiness for future seismic events.