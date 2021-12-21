Utah TikToker is being chastised for dancing next to his son who is in the hospital.

A Utah lady is facing backlash on social media after participating in a TikTok dance challenge while in the hospital with her sick newborn son.

Whitney Leavitt took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing next to her newborn baby, who is seen sleeping in a crib with breathing tubes tied to his face, to rapper Kendrick Lamar’s popular tune “Love.”

A respiratory syncytial virus, which attacks the lungs and breathing airways, was just detected in the baby.

“Lil Lee was sent to the hospital due to a lack of oxygen. RSV was shown to be present in his system. I’m waiting for him to improve his breathing on his own “According to the New York Post, the 28-year-old captioned the now-deleted post.

People slammed her once the video went viral. “The baby at the hospital is gravely ill. Mom creates a tik tok video of herself dancing close to the baby. This generation shouldn’t have children “a single person wrote

“When the baby grows up, he’ll be like, “I was battling for my life, and you were out here making TIKTOKS?”

another person wrote.

Some people, on the other hand, backed the woman, pointing out the positive undertones in her video.

“A lot of you moms aren’t feeling that video of the young woman dancing next to her baby in the hospital that’s going around. You have no right to pass judgment on someone who hasn’t had a shower or gotten any sleep in over 24 hours. Someone who appears to be worried and agitated “One person made a comment.

After removing the video, Leavitt re-posted it, this time discussing what drove her to shoot it.

“I understand why people are angry over the video I created. I just want to be upfront and say that I was simply attempting to be optimistic. It’s critical, in my opinion, not to make assumptions about what someone is going through. Anyway, I took the video down since I could see how it may give the wrong impression to someone. But that was simply me trying to keep a cheerful attitude in this scenario “In a video that was uploaded on social media on Sunday, she stated weeping.

She also expressed gratitude to those who stood up for her. “I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who have reached out to me and my family. I just want to express my gratitude for everything you’ve done for me “she stated