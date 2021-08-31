Utah Gov. Gary Herbert refutes state health officials’ comments on masks, claiming that they are “not as effective.”

During a news conference Tuesday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox challenged remarks on masking made by state health officials, questioning masks’ effectiveness against the coronavirus’s Delta form, according to the Associated Press.

“Masks aren’t as effective as most of the pro-mask community claims,” the Republican governor said to reporters, without providing any evidence. “We know they aren’t,” says the narrator.

Dr. Michelle Hofmann, Utah’s state epidemiologist, had previously stated, “If we do not stop the division around the things we know work, like masks and vaccines, there will be persistent harm to our children and generations to come.” We know that the only way to heal is to put a stop to the pandemic, which hasn’t happened yet, no matter how hard we try to pretend it has.”

In the midst of the state’s COVID-19 outbreak, leaders at public hospitals also spoke and became emotional, encouraging people to get vaccinated and calling for universal masks, according to the Associated Press.

Cox has previously stated that inhabitants of the state should wear masks, and his government made masks mandatory in schools last year, despite parental opposition. A new state law, on the other hand, prohibits schools from enforcing mask mandates, leaving the choice to the child or the parents.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Cox stated on Tuesday that his administration encourages people to wear masks, but his remarks were disputed by public health specialists.

In places of the United States where the Delta variety is fuelling infection increases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that even vaccinated persons return to wearing masks indoors in July. Indoor masks are also suggested for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors at schools across the country, regardless of vaccination status.

According to Hofmann, coronavirus cases among Utah school-aged children are 3.5 times higher than they were at the start of the previous school year, when masks were mandatory, and 39,000 youngsters are expected to test positive for the virus in September.

Last year, the governor defended his administration’s decision to require masks in classrooms. Local health departments can impose a mask requirement for schools under the new state law, but only with the consent of elected county leaders, and several have spoken out against it.

