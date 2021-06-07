Usman Khan’s fake suicide belt ‘looked like a real device,’ according to an inquiry.

An expert told Usman Khan’s inquest that the suicide belt he wore when he was shot by police was “an intricate deception” that appeared to be a realistic weapon capable of mass damage and death.

Khan, 28, is alleged to have made the gadget he put beneath his coat to a prisoner education session in central London on November 29 with pieces from an Xbox controller, an Energizer battery charger, cling film, bandages, Gorilla Glue, and a weightlifting belt.

Before fleeing to nearby Lond, Khan fatally murdered Cambridge grads Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23.