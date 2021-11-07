Using Wilko and B&Q discounts, a woman totally redecorates her kitchen for only £40.

Due to the high cost of materials and labor, renovating a kitchen can be a highly costly undertaking.

When Jade Shand, 32, received a quotation from a decorator for £400 to remodel her kitchen, she opted to do it herself.

Jade spent just £40 on goods from Wilko and B&Q to rebuild the heart of her home.

Mum converts caravan for £300 with Aldi, B&M, and Wilko bargainsJade told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk: “I didn’t have the funds to completely renovate my kitchen when I was designing it. I saw a few people on Facebook who had refurbished their kitchens with paints, and I couldn’t believe how beautiful and new they looked.

“I’ve been redoing my living room with off white walls and introducing color into the area, so the cream kitchen didn’t fit in with the rest of the decor after that was nearly complete.” I knew I wanted to carry over the off-white color scheme from the living area into the kitchen.

“Because the previous flooring had only been laid a few months previously, I knew I wanted to preserve the grey concept but try to inject some color and warmth into the kitchen.” I had a decorator come up to my house and give me a price for painting the kitchen and cupboards for £400. This was just too much for me, so I decided to attempt it myself after doing some study.” Jade spent £40 on her goods from high street merchants. “Being quoted £400 and told it would take a couple of days because the cupboards needed to be sanded led me to do it myself,” she explained.

“I used English Sage Wilko Quick Dry Furniture Paint, which cost £10 for 750ml. I paid £20 on one and a half of them for my cupboards. Wilko provided me with a little brush for £1.60, a small roller set for £1.50, and a four-inch Functional Mini Roller with Tray for £1.50.

"I also went to B&Q and bought two tins of paint for the walls and ceiling." I'm currently deciding whether to paint the cabinet handles black, and the rose gold appliances will be replaced with silver."