Using the pensioner’s bank card, a thieving caregiver ordered a Playstation.

Terri McGuire used one of her victims’ credit cards to buy a PlayStation, which was later located at her Woolton residence.

According to Liverpool Crown Court today (Friday), the transactions amounted around £500, and the victims have been reimbursed by their banks.

A man pursued her and smashed her against the wall as she walked home.

According to prosecutor Chris Taylor, McGuire was recruited by Local Solutions to provide care for vulnerable people in the community.

In November of last year, the elderly female victim’s son noticed unusual transactions on her mother’s bank account, including £180 for a PlayStation console and £174 for a bitcoin voucher and cigarettes.

In the same month, the purse of the wife of a 79-year-old dementia sufferer McGuire looked after was stolen, and her husband’s bank card was used in six transactions.

When arrested and quizzed, McGuire admitted to buying the console and smoking with the 87-year-old woman’s card, but denied the cryptocurrency transaction.

McGuire confirmed from the dock that her ex-partner was the one who conducted the cryptocurrency transaction, adding, “I have no idea what cryptocurrency is.”

McGuire, of Woolton’s Whitney Road, pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud and taking a bank card.

The defense attorney, Michael O’Brien, stated, “She is in a very delicate mental state and is seeing a psychologist.”

“She has recently been diagnosed with anxiety and depression and is attending domestic violence counseling.” If she is brought into custody right away, the majority of the support she is currently receiving will be broken.” He went on to claim that she watches after her father and that if she is imprisoned, there are no other relatives who could help.

Despite the fact that the sums involved were not as big as those in comparable cases brought before the court, Judge David Swinnerton decided, “it is certainly a significant violation of trust.”

She explains, “It’s not about the money.” It’s about the emotions of trust, dread, worry, and concern it elicits. Families must trust strangers to enter their loved ones’ homes and look after them, he said, and that trust is “undermined” when “someone like you steals.”” “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”