Using military force to protect women’s rights in Afghanistan is “not rational,” according to Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that US forces can get as many women out of Afghanistan as possible, but that employing military action to address women’s rights around the world is “not reasonable.”

During an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, he said, “The way to deal with that [women’s rights] is placing economic, diplomatic, and international pressure on them [governing officials]to modify their behavior.”

Women’s rights are also infringed in other regions of the world, including western China and the Congo, according to Biden, who added that the best way to deal with it is “not with a military invasion.”

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, Afghan women have attempted to exit the country. A young Afghan woman asking for aid outside a wired fence outside Kabul airport entrance, as seen in a video released by Voice of America Persian TV host Masih Alinejad on Wednesday.

On the footage, US soldiers can be seen watching while the woman begs for aid, saying, “You’re our family.” Please assist.”

During his ABC News interview, Biden also stated, “As many as we can get out, we should.” For example, I had a two-hour meeting in the Situation Room today. Outside the gate, there are Afghan women. ‘Get them on the planes,’ I urged them. Get them out of here. If you can, get their families out.’”

Several US leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have expressed worry about the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls under the Taliban, noting on Wednesday that it is critical to monitor crimes against women.

“Women and girls have always been a top concern for us in Afghanistan,” she stated. “We have to make this the most transparent subject possible.”

In comparison to their actions between 1996 and 2001, the Taliban have stated that they intend to be more moderate in their treatment of women. During a broadcast, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that women will be able to work and attend school.

Despite the Taliban’s resumption to power, many Afghan women wish to depart the country. In an email to This website, a State Department spokesman said that roughly 1,200 people were processed as expedited refugees at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday.

